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Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro Says Court Banned Him From Leaving Country

Flavio Bolsonaro on Monday said a Supreme Court justice had banned him from leaving Brazil, one day after he lost presidential elections and refused to concede defeat.

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Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro Says Court Banned Him From Leaving Country

Flavio Bolsonaro on Monday said a Supreme Court justice had banned him from leaving Brazil, one day after he lost presidential elections and refused to concede defeat.

"I was served with an order to hand over my passports and I am also banned from leaving the country," the right-wing senator said, denouncing "a clear attempt to intimidate me."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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