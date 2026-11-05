Karan Johar Reviews <i>Ramayana</i>: 'Ranbir Kapoor's Eyes Do The Heavy Lifting, Yash Is Mesmerising'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, praising the film's ambitious cinematic vision and the performances of its lead cast.

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Taking to social media, Karan applauded the entire team behind the epic, while reserving special praise for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey.

Calling Ramayana a story deeply rooted in Indian culture and traditions, Karan said he was blown away by its cinematic adaptation.

He also congratulated producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for bringing the ambitious project to life.

In his post, Karan wrote, "RAMAYANA ..... a story immersed in our cultural veins... a story generations have grown up on... a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity....

You have read it, seen it, told it... and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana.... All of us can dream it... they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"

Addressing Namit Malhotra, the filmmaker said the producer had inspired him with his conviction and willingness to take risks. He also praised Nitesh Tiwari's filmmaking and his approach to telling the story.

Karan wrote, "To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave , to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator.... CONVICTION!! @niteshtiwari22 ... Sir... so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly...."

Karan Praises Ranbir Kapoor And Other Cast Members

Karan also had words of appreciation for Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. Describing it as the actor's most challenging role, he praised his understated performance and said his expressions conveyed the character's divinity.

"Ranbir... to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles ... without and frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you my dearest friend are a gifted artist and beyond....you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram... your eyes do alll the heavy lifting... its your most challenging role ever and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION...."

The filmmaker also praised Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita, highlighting the actor's performance and her depiction of the character's love and sacrifice.

"Sai... you are divine, sublime and so so beautifully convincing in your portrayal of Sita Ma... @saipallavi.senthamarai .... The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love ... so brilliant!"

Karan had equally strong praise for Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. He described the actor as mesmerising and powerful, adding that his screen presence commanded attention.

"AND @thenameisyash you are so so MESMERISING and POWERFULL!!! Each and every time you appear on screen you command attention and applause .... Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!!"

He also singled out the sequence depicting Ravana and his multiple inner voices, calling it outstanding. Additionally, Karan praised Ravi Dubey's performance as Lakshman, appreciating his portrayal of Rama's loyal and loving younger brother.

"Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices .... Outstanding! Ravi Dubey @ravidubey2312 is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness ( both internal and external ) moved me and made me smile wide...."

Concluding his review, Karan congratulated the film's entire cast and crew, calling himself an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer. He also encouraged audiences to watch the film with their families.

"To every actor ( terrific ensemble) ... to every technician... to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today... GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can."