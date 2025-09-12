Brazil Supreme Court Convicts Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro In Coup Case

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday reached the majority of three votes needed to convict firebrand ex-president Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a coup, making a lengthy prison sentence a near certainty.

Judge Carmen Lucia was the third of five judges to find the 70-year-old far-right leader guilty of plotting to claw back power after his defeat in October 2022 elections to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro's conviction will however only become final when the fifth and last judge has his say.

The former army captain could face a prison sentence of more than 40 years if found guilty on all five charges, including leading a "criminal organization" to conspire to overthrow current president Lula.

Lucia voted to convict him on the criminal organization charge, but had not yet voted on the four other charges.

Bolsonaro claims he is the victim of political persecution.

His ally US President Donald Trump has branded the trial a "witch hunt" and slapped 50 percent tariffs on an array of Brazilian imports as retaliation.

