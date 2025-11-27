Brazil Gave "World A Lesson In Democracy" By Jailing Bolsonaro, Says Lula

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Wednesday that Brazil had given the world a lesson in democracy after his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro was jailed for a failed coup attempt.

Bolsonaro, 70, began serving a 27-year prison sentence on Tuesday after his conviction over a scheme to stop Lula from taking office after 2022 elections.

His dramatic trial drew the attention of US President Donald Trump, who slammed a "witch hunt" of his ally and imposed sanctions and punitive tariffs on Brazil. Many of the tariffs have since been rolled back.

"Yesterday, this country gave the world a lesson in democracy. Without any fanfare, the Brazilian justice system showed its strength, it was not intimidated by external threats," Lula said.

"For the first time in 500 years of this country's history, you have someone imprisoned for an attempted coup," in a country which has had several coup attempts and lived under a military dictatorship between 1964 and 1985, he said in a speech.

"You have a former president and you have four four-star generals imprisoned, proving that democracy applies to everyone."

Bolsonaro was convicted in September of leading a criminal organization that conspired to ensure his "authoritarian hold on power."

The plot allegedly involved a plan to assassinate Lula, his vice president Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Prosecutors said the scheme failed only due to a lack of support from military top brass.

The far-right firebrand had been under house arrest while appealing his conviction.

However, he was taken into police custody on Saturday for tampering with his ankle monitor using a soldering iron.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said there were signs Bolsonaro was planning to flee during a planned vigil organized by his son outside his home.

Bolsonaro said he had acted from "paranoia" induced by medications he was on and denied trying to escape.

A first appeal of his conviction was rejected earlier this month.

His lawyers had been expecting to present another when the top court on Tuesday declared its judgement final and announced that all appeals had been exhausted.

Bolsonaro was ordered to immediately begin serving his sentence.

The court ruled Bolsonaro will remain detained in the officers' room -- a secure space for protected prisoners -- where he is currently held at police headquarters in Brasilia.

The room is equipped with a TV, mini-fridge, and air-conditioning.

Bolsonaro's defense lawyer Paulo Cunha Bueno said the closure of the case was "surprising" given a "potentially admissible appeal had not yet been filed" and that he would file it anyway.

