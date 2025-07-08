Brawl Erupts In Armenian Parliament As Government Cracks Down On Opponents

A heated parliamentary session in Armenia spiralled into chaos on Tuesday when a scuffle broke out between lawmakers and security personnel. The clash erupted after opposition MP Artur Sargsyan, who represents bloc Armenia, attempted to leave the chamber following his speech, triggering a confrontation.

"I will voluntarily go to the Investigative Committee," he said.

This comes as Sargsyan faces prosecution for calling for ousting President Nikol Pashinyan as political tensions flared in the South Caucasus country.

Kristine Vardanyan, another opposition MP, claimed Sargsyan was attacked from behind by Vahe Galumyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party, while other lawmakers from the ruling party began to shout from their seats, after which they got up and attacked Sargsyan with their fists and also used slang expressions.

This's a video of a #fight btw pro-govt & opposition MPs in the #Armenia|n parliament. A MP from the ruling team, which zealously advocates reconciliation with #Turkey, suddenly called his opponent the Turk's son. They should decide whether this's a swear word or a compliment. pic.twitter.com/j5HOAM0DdX — Karina Karapetyan (@KarinaKarapety8) July 8, 2025

The confrontation unfolded during a tense debate over stripping Sargsyan of parliamentary immunity. Armenian authorities have accused him of involvement in planning an armed coup, an allegation he firmly denies.

In his speech, Sargsyan said Armenia had become "a bastion of dictatorship" where "everything is decided in advance, written down, approved."

The incident underscores growing political tensions in Yerevan. Pashinyan's government has been cracking down on political opponents he has said are trying to engineer a coup. In a social media post Monday, Pashinyan said he would liberate the Armenian Apostolic Church from its "anti-Christian, adulterous, anti-national, anti-state" leadership.

Later in the session, the National Assembly voted to revoke parliamentary immunity for two key opposition figures: Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the "Armenia" faction and a former defence minister, and faction secretary Artsvik Minasyan. The vote also cleared the way for criminal proceedings against both.

A decision on whether to strip Sargsyan of immunity and authorise his detention was still pending as the special session continued. In contrast, no such detention motions were introduced for either Ohanyan or Minasyan.

As the National Assembly deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan could not control the session, he declared a recess.

