Brad Pitt's $5.5 Million Los Angeles Home "Ransacked" By 3 Thieves

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's house in Los Angeles has been "ransacked" by three thieves, the law enforcement department has said. The Los Angeles Police received information about the burglary at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday at Mr Pitt's Los Feliz residence. The actor was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident.

Three unidentified men allegedly scaled the front gate, broke in through a window and "ransacked" the 61-year-old's property, according to the New York Post.

Officials have not yet disclosed the number of items stolen or their total value. The police initially did not reveal the identity of the owner, but the address matched to actor's residence.

Mr Pitt was on a promotional tour to London for the premiere of his movie "F1", which was released in theatres on Friday.

Mr Pitt reportedly bought the 2,092 square foot property, known as "The Steel House," for $5.5 million in 2023. It is built in an L-shaped floor plan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is designed in a minimalist style from the 1960s.

It is outfitted with solar panels, an expansive outdoor pool and a built-in sauna, among other luxuries. The property has coloured Persian-style rugs on creamy terrazzo floors, diamond chairs on the patio, a plush blue velvet sofa in the living room and classic furniture pieces.

Last month, a man was arrested for crashing his car through the front gate of Mr Pitt's ex-wife and actor Jennifer Aniston‘s home in Los Angeles. The man, a Mississippi resident, was charged with vandalism and stalking.

This year, thieves also broke into the Los Angeles residence of musician Keith Urban and Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.