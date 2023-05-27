Boy, 12, Graduates College In US With 5 Degrees

Hung walked across the stage in a cap and gown alongside fellow Fullerton graduates

A 12-year-old boy named Clovis Hung has set a new record at Fullerton College as its youngest graduate. The boy said that his goal was inspired by a 13-year-old in 2020 who was previously the youngest graduate, according to CBS News.

"I also wanted to be the youngest graduate. I didn't expect to beat him," Hung said. He took on the title Monday with five associate degrees in tow and a sixth planned for next year.

Hung said that his decision to enrol was motivated by a sense of friendly competition.

Recently, Hung walked across the stage in a cap and gown alongside fellow Fullerton graduates. He was awarded five associate of arts degrees: history; social sciences; social behaviour and self-development; arts and human expression; and science and mathematics.

He plans to take up another one next year.

His mother, Song Choi, says that Clovis has always been highly self-motivated and goal-oriented, and those are the reasons why she pulled him out of traditional public school in 2019 so that she could home-school him.

"Clovis is super inquisitive, mature, diligent, self-disciplined, and highly motivated. He is also very curious and traditional public schools could not satisfy his curiosity, therefore, the best option was college," Ms Choi said in a press release.

Under the "special admit" program at Fullerton College, Hung was able to enrol in college classes while simultaneously completing a homeschooling curriculum. His mother says that because of her experience teaching and tutoring, she was able to choose a curriculum that best suited his needs, which meant including college courses.

Talking about adjusting to new students, Biology Professor Kenneth Collins said, " At first, I was a little worried about how he would relate to the other students given the age and developmental differences, however, those concerns were unfounded. Clovis has been a great mixture of 'kid' and college student. He is mature enough that the other students take him seriously, but enough of a kid that they look after him like a younger brother and cheer him on."

Hung admits he was a little nervous the first few times he stepped into a new classroom at the beginning of each semester. "The first question the professors and classmates usually ask is how old I am. They are surprised at what I am doing here and always curious about the points of my quizzes and exams. However, after a while, I have shown a serious attitude toward my study; they all believe in my ability and determination to get good grades," he said.

Ultimately, he says he hopes he can take up a job that can serve the community.