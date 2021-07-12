Boris Johnson, Set To Ease UK's Rules, Says Pandemic Not Over Yet

"The global pandemic is not over yet," UK PM said in a statement released late on Sunday. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he confirms plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge in cases to the highest levels in months.

Last week, Johnson set out proposals to eliminate rules on mask-wearing and social contact, and the instruction to work from home where possible, on what he has called a "one-way road to freedom". He will announce his final decision at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

"The global pandemic is not over yet," he said in a statement released late on Sunday.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress."

Britain has implemented one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes, with more than 87% of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66% having received two.

The government argues that the fact that deaths and hospital admissions remain far lower than before, even though cases have surged, is proof that the vaccines are saving lives and it is safer to open up.

Nevertheless, recent weeks have seen a striking surge in infections, to rates unseen since the winter, with some epidemiologists voicing concern that the Euro 2020 soccer championships might have helped to fuel the rise.

Britain, which ranks 20th in the world for per-capita reported deaths from COVID-19, on Sunday reported a further 31,772 COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test, up 31% and 44% respectively in the space of a week.

London's Wembley Stadium hosted the final on Sunday between England and Italy. Large crowds gathered in London, including around the stadium, and there were reports that some had gained entry to the match without tickets to join the more than 60,000 who had them.

"Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?" World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted in the late stages of the match.

"The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight ... #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating."

Johnson indicated last week that a legal requirement to wear masks in indoor public settings would be ended, although vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said guidelines would state that "people are expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", he said.

Johnson's office says the green light to lift restrictions depended on meeting four tests: enough people being vaccinated, vaccines reducing hospitalisations and deaths, hospitals being free from pressure and variants not posing too great a risk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)