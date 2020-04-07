Boris Johnson Received Some Oxygen Support, Not On Ventilator, Says Minister

"The prime minister has received some oxygen support," senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told LBC radio, adding that "he has not been on a ventilator" but it was there if needed.

Boris Johnson Received Some Oxygen Support, Not On Ventilator, Says Minister

Boris Johnson has been given oxygen but is not on a ventilator, a minister said Tuesday.

London, United Kingdom:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent the night in intensive care with a deteriorating case of coronavirus, has been given oxygen but is not on a ventilator, a minister said Tuesday.

"The prime minister has received some oxygen support," senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told LBC radio, adding that "he has not been on a ventilator" but it was there if needed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Boris JohnsonCoronavirusCOVID-19

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter