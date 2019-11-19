Boeing To Sell 20 737 Max For $2.3 Billion To Unnamed Airline: Report

The MAX has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes

Boeing has reached a deal with an unnamed airline customer to sell 20 737 MAX planes for $2.3 billion, a Boeing spokesman said Tuesday.

The agreement is a "firm" order and will be disclosed at a later time by the customer at a formal announcement in the carrier's home market, the spokesman said.

The announcement comes on top of an order for 10 MAX planes by Turkey's SunExpress and a letter of intent from Air Astana for another 30 MAX planes. The MAX has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.

