Bodybuilder Jumps Into Moving Plane Engine To Do Pushups, Sydney Airport Probes Stunt

Preslie Ginoski, a 23-year-old bodybuilder and fitness influencer, has sparked controversy after sharing a video of himself performing push-ups inside a commercial jet engine at Sydney Airport, news.com.au reported. The stunt, which was posted on TikTok with the caption "Quick pump before flight," has been widely criticised for its recklessness. The video, filmed last year, was posted on social media over the weekend and quickly went viral. Sydney Airport officials were not amused by the daring stunt and issued a strong statement condemning his actions.

"Sydney Airport has zero tolerance for unsafe behaviour on the airfield, and we take all reports of potential safety breaches extremely seriously. The safety of passengers, airport workers, and airport operations is our highest priority, and we have strict protocols in place to ensure compliance with all safety policies. We will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation," a spokesperson said.

Following widespread criticism online, Mr Ginoski defended his decision, claiming that he took necessary safety precautions before recording the video, ensuring that everything was "totally safe" beforehand.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Mr Ginoski clarified that the video was misinterpreted and not meant to be taken seriously. He intended for it to be humorous, depicting a scenario where he gets off a plane and starts working out. Mr Ginoski explained that the plane was stationary and not scheduled to move until the next day. He attributed the public concern to sensationalised TV news reports, which claimed he climbed into an active jet engine. However, he maintained that the engine was turned off, and any perceived movement was due to the wind.

"A lot of people have missed the fact that it was totally safe. There's a lot of confusion about the fact that it was moving in the wind. Flight attendants and pilots always sit in the engines, it's just because they're taking photos that the turbines look stable. But it's very common for people to sit inside the jet engine if it is cleared and safe to do so," he said.

Mr Ginoski further explained that the video was actually filmed in June 2024, during his time as an airport employee. He chose to post the clip online after he had left his job at the airport.