Body Found In Remote Pool Identified As Hungarian Reality Star-Influencer

Police in Gran Canaria, Spain have confirmed that a body found in a remote natural pool belongs to Hungarian reality TV star and influencer Annabella Lovas, according to a report by The Sun UK. The 32-year-old was identified through dental records after investigators sent a tooth sample to Interpol as part of a lengthy and detailed investigation.

Lovas had first been reported missing in November 2024. Police later traced her to an apartment in Playa del Ingles, where she confirmed she was safe. However, concerns were raised again soon after she disappeared once more, according to the news report.

On March 6 last year, a body was discovered in a natural pool in the Berriel Ravine following heavy storms. The woman was found partially naked, and her body had been in the water for around three weeks. Forensic experts struggled to obtain DNA due to the condition of the remains.

Search teams used drones and helicopters to scan the difficult terrain but were unable to locate any belongings or clues.

According to The Mirror, Police believe Lovas may have been living on the streets after running out of money. Investigators suspect she died elsewhere on the island before floodwaters carried her body to the remote location.

Police chief Pablo Fernandez Sala described the investigation as complex and demanding. He said officers initially relied on distinctive tattoos to try to identify the victim. The dental analysis later provided the breakthrough needed to confirm her identity.

Lovas rose to fame in 2021 after appearing on the Hungarian version of The Bachelor and later built a strong following on social media.