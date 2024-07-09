'Bob's Burgers' Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty To Charges Over January 6 US Riots

Bob's Burgers' actor Jay Johnston has pleaded guilty to charges of being involved in the January 2021 US Capitol riot, BBC has reported.



The 54-year-old faces up to five years in prison for the felony count of civil disorder. A sentencing date has not been set yet. According to court documents, Johnston participated in a violent mob that attacked police officers. A video showed him taking a shield from an officer and using it to push back officers defending the Capitol.



He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including obstruction of officers during civil disorder, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and impeding passage through Capitol grounds. He was released on a $25,000 bail bond in June 2023 following his initial court appearance in California.



Court documents revealed that Johnston was near the tunnel entrance, gestured to other rioters to follow him, and later acknowledged his involvement in the Capitol riot in a text message. The message stated, "It wasn't an attack, but it kind of turned into that." Another message described the scene as "a mess."



The FBI identified Johnston as a suspect after three acquaintances recognised him in photos published on social media. One of these associates provided investigators with the incriminating text message. Airline records also showed that Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington DC, flying on January 4, 2021, and returning on January 7.



On January 6, 2021, a mob of then-US President Donald Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol Building, seeking to overturn the 2020 election results. Thousands gathered in Washington, DC, fueled by Trump's false claims of election fraud.



Rioters breached the Capitol, vandalising offices, assaulting police and reporters, and attempting to harm lawmakers. Pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails were found nearby. Five people, including a police officer, died and 174 officers were injured. The attack was a failed attempt to disrupt the electoral vote count and keep Trump in power.



Nearly 1,000 people have been found guilty or pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to the riots, reported AP. Over half of these people have received prison sentences, ranging from seven days to 18 years.