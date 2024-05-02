Donald Trump Admits He Wanted To Visit US Capitol During 2021 Riots

The January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol wasasignificanteventin American history.

Former US President Donald Trump recently admitted to instructing Secret Service agents to take him to the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riots. However, he dismissed allegations that he “lunged” at officers in his vehicle when they refused.

The January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol was a significant event in American history. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who were upset over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, gathered in Washington, DC to protest, saying the election wasn't fair. They were encouraged by Mr Trump to go to the Capitol and protest.

But things got out of control when some of the supporters breached security barriers and stormed into the Capitol building. They vandalised property, clashed with law enforcement, and disrupted the certification process. The riot resulted in injuries, deaths, and extensive damage to the Capitol.

Now, speaking to supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Mr Trump said, “I sat in the back. And you know what I did say? I said, ‘I'd like to go down there because I see a lot of people walking down.” He recalled the agents saying, “‘Sir, it's better if you don't.' I said, ‘Well, I'd like to.' ‘It's better if you don't',” he said, as per the NY Times.

Mr Trump also ridiculed the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson during his address, mocking her claim that the former President had "lunged" for the steering wheel after his speech near the White House, suggesting an attempt to head towards the Capitol.

He said, "Remember the person who said I attacked a Secret Service agent in the front of the car? It's not my style,” claiming he was a “lover, not a fighter.” He said the agents were “tough guys” and joked that they were “slightly younger than me. Just slightly."

The driver of Mr Trump's car on January 6 also contradicted Ms Hutchinson's testimony alleging that Mr Trump “never grabbed the steering wheel.” The unnamed driver said, “I didn't see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all."