Bob Dylan Puts Scottish Mansion On Sale For Nearly $4 Million

Bob Dylan's mansion has 16 bedrooms.

US singer and songwriter Bob Dylan is selling his 16-bedroom mansion in Scotland, according to a report in the BBC. The 82-year-old has owned the Aultmore House and estate for 17 years. The property appeared on the market last week through Knight Frank with an asking price of $3.9 million. Mr Dylan and his brother David Zimmerman had purchased the mansion for $2.8 million, the BBC further said in its report. They have not visited the property since the pandemic.

The house has several reception rooms, including a music room, 11 bathrooms and seven attic bedrooms.

The accompanying ground has cottages, a large greenhouse, walled garden, follies, fountain and croquet lawn.

Tom Stewart-Moore, an estate agent at Knight Frank, told the BBC that the Nobel laureate was selling up as he had not been able to use the property in recent years.

"Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year," Mr Stewart-Moore said.

"They bought it because it's stunningly beautiful and, most importantly, very, very private."

The mansion, spread across 25 acres, was built between 1911 and 1914.

Mansion Global said that being a country house, the property's price has appreciated slowly. Citing a recent Knight Frank report, the outlet said that typical prices in the Scottish country market had flatlined since mid-2021 and the company expects them to fall 5% this year amid rising mortgage rates.

Bob Dylan has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award during his 60-year career.