Video Shows Indore's Stunning Gold-Themed Mansion: "Even The Sockets Are Gold"

Content creator Priyam Saraswat recently visited a stunning gold-themed mansion in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where everything from the furniture to electrical sockets shines in pure gold. The captivating video, showcasing the unique residence, has garnered significant attention online.

The video takes viewers on a tour of the stunning gold mansion. With the homeowners' permission, Mr Saraswat explored the estate, revealing a collection of luxurious vehicles, including a rare 1936 vintage Mercedes. As he walked through the mansion, he was amazed by the extravagant decor, particularly the consistent gold theme, which extends to even the electrical sockets being crafted from 24-carat gold. Mr Saraswat's excitement is palpable as he marvels at the opulence surrounding him.

The couple revealed that the mansion features ten bedrooms and also has a gaushala (cow shelter) on the premises. The homeowner also shared his inspiring rags-to-riches story, recounting how he rose from humble beginnings to build a successful business as a government contractor, constructing roads, bridges, and buildings.

"We had just one petrol pump for a family of 25. I realised survival will be tough… so I entered government contractorship. We make roads, bridges, and buildings for the government. We are making a 300-room hotel now. That's my growth journey," the owner said.

"House decorated with gold in Indore, India," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, sparking numerous comments. Many users were amazed, with some remarking that the mansion looked like a movie set, while others joked about the gold-plated electrical sockets. Some also expressed concern about the security of such an opulent residence.

One user wrote, "These ppl look so rooted & so humble. No doubt Lakshmi ji doesn't come to ppl without values & ethics. Priyam, u too always do a great job, by getting these striking personalities over here on your page. Very inspiring!"

Another commented, "Ya Ghar nahi Mahal hai. So beautiful,so elegant just looking like Wowwww."

A third said, "Living life king size" comes to life." A fourth added, "Very down to earth people, beautiful house with pure golden people."