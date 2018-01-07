Blast Injures 2 In Stockholm; Police Say No Terrorism Link

A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.

World | | Updated: January 07, 2018 17:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Blast Injures 2 In Stockholm; Police Say No Terrorism Link

Underground station, Varby Gard was shut while police carry out checks (Representational)

STOCKHOLM:  Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.

A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.

Comments
Close [X]
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

StockholmVarby Gard

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan

................................ Advertisement ................................