Blast Injures 2 In Stockholm; Police Say No Terrorism Link

Underground station, Varby Gard was shut while police carry out checks (Representational) STOCKHOLM: Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.



A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.



The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement. © Thomson Reuters 2018



