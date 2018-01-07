Blast Injures 2 In Stockholm; Police Say No Terrorism Link

Underground station, Varby Gard was shut while police carry out checks (Representational)
STOCKHOLM:
Two people were injured in an explosion outside an underground station in southern Stockholm on Sunday, authorities said.
A police spokesman said an object exploded after it was picked up, adding there was no reason to believe the event was terrorism-related.
The underground station of Varby Gard and an adjacent square were closed while police carry out checks, they said in a statement.
© Thomson Reuters 2018(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)