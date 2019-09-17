Blast In Afghanistan Near Election Rally For President Kills 24: Official

Ambulances are still operating, and number of casualties may rise, an official said. (Representational)

A blast killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday, a health official said.

"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

