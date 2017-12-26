Blast At Ecuador Restaurant Kills 2, Injures 12

A Christmas Eve explosion at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital killed two people including a child, and injured 12, authorities said on Monday.The incident left a 7-year-old boy and an 82-year-old woman dead, according to the mayor's office in Quito, updating an earlier toll of one fatality.The blast occurred at 11:11 pm on Sunday (0411 GMT Monday) when leaking gas ignited, the mayor's office said.Authorities added that the victims were dining in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.It also left about a dozen cars with windshield and body damage, and caused windows to vibrate within two blocks of the area.