Blast At Afghan Coal Mine Kills 7: Official

The incident happened on Tuesday in northern Afghanistan (Representational)

Seven workers were killed and several more feared dead in northern Afghanistan after a gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Samangan province, where similar disasters have been reported in the past.

Two workers were killed immediately when the mine caved in, while five more bodies were recovered by rescue teams during the night, said Sediq Azizi, spokesman to the provincial governor.

He said another 11 workers were trapped inside.

"I don't think we will find anybody alive since the mine is full of poisonous gases," Azizi said.

Several mining accidents have been reported in recent years in Afghanistan, with miners often working without proper equipment or safety training.

Last year six miners were killed in a gas explosion at a colliery in impoverished Samangan province.

