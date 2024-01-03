'Black Panther' Actor Severely Injured In Hit-And-Run In New York

She sustained several fractures and is in a hospital.

'Black Panther' and 'The Colour Purple' stunt woman and actor was involved in a hit-and-run in New York on January 1, 2024, as per a report in People Magazine. Carrie Bernans, aged 29, was severely injured when a car struck an outdoor eating area at the Chirp restaurant in Manhattan on Monday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

According to her representative, Ms Bernans, who became a mother recently, was not with her baby when the incident occurred. However, she sustained several fractures, broken bones and chipped teeth. She is in stable condition at the hospital.

As per the police, the incident involved a foot chase by authorities following reports of a physical assault involving a 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes and a 34-year-old female passenger at 33rd Street and 6th Avenue.

"Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers' orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic," the police statement added.

They said, "The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began travelling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian." Further, two cops were also injured in the incident "along with the passenger of the Mercedes after the driver mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again" before striking "two unoccupied parked vehicles and a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway."

The police stated, "Officers were then able to remove the operator and place him into custody."

Patricia Lee, Ms Bernans' mother, shared details of her daughter's injuries in a series of Instagram images. Her face appeared swollen with her teeth damaged and bleeding. Ms Bernans was shown in a second picture lying on a hospital bed with bruises all over her hands.

Sharing the same, she said, "She's still in so much pain and can't answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She's in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening."

"She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she's alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she's holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself," Ms Lee added.