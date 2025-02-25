Bitcoin Falls Below $90,000 For First Time In A Month

Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value.
London:
Cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether dropped to multi-month lows on Tuesday, caught up in a general cross-market sell-off, and as traders continued to process last week's hack of $1.5 billion worth of ether from cryptoexchange Bybit.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped as much as 6% to $88,245, its lowest since November, and the first time it has fallen below $90,000 since the middle of January.
No 2. cryptocurrency ether shed as much as 11% at one point to $2,333, its lowest since October.
