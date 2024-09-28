Advertisement

Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Released From US Custody: Report

Former CEO Changpeng Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison earlier this year, after pleading guilty to violating U.S. laws against money laundering at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Released From US Custody: Report
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was released from a correctional facility in California on Friday.
Washington:

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao was released from a correctional facility in California on Friday, Bloomberg News reported, citing a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons.

Former CEO Zhao was sentenced to four months in prison earlier this year, after pleading guilty to violating U.S. laws against money laundering at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Bureau of Prisons for comment.

Prosecutors had said that Binance adopted a model that welcomed criminals and failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with designated terrorist groups including Hamas, al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

They also said Zhao's exchange supported the sale of child sexual abuse materials and received a large portion of ransomware proceeds.

Binance agreed to a $4.32 billion penalty, and Zhao paid a $50 million criminal fine plus $50 million to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Changpeng Zhao, Binance, United States
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Brazil's Top Court Rules X Must Pay Pending Fines To Resume Service
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Released From US Custody: Report
Several Hezbollah Commanders Killed In Southern Lebanon, Claims Israel
Next Article
Several Hezbollah Commanders Killed In Southern Lebanon, Claims Israel
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com