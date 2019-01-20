'Like The Rest Of Us': Bill Gates Seen Waiting In Line At Fast Food Joint

The photo of Bill Gates standing in line has been shared more than 17,000 times on Facebook.

Bill Gates is known to the world as a billionaire businessman, philanthropist and the co-founder of Microsoft with a net worth of $95.6 billion. The internet, however, saw a different, more humble side of the world's second-richest person earlier this week.

A picture posted by a former Microsoft employee showed Mr Gates standing in a line outside a fast-food restaurant chain in Seattle, Washington, waiting to get a burger and some fries.

"When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us," Mike Galos, a Former Program Manager at Microsoft wrote on Facebook.

"THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House," he added in an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump. The post went viral on Facebook and has been shared more than 17,000 times.