Biker Tried To Cross Checkpost At High-Speed. This Is What The Cop Did

The motorcycle rider was hospitalised.

Escaping a police checkpoints is dangerous and a couple in Peru learned it the hard way. It is already a heart-pounding situation where adrenaline takes over as vehicle navigates a maze of roads and alleys. But one motorcyclist tried to cross a checkpost in high speed and one of the policemen present there hit him with the helmet to stop the vehicle. The shocking video has gone massively viral on social media, amassing more than 10 million views.

Policeman stops motorcycle with helmet pic.twitter.com/geN1pcUFbh — ClipsGoesViral (@ClipsGoesViral) November 1, 2023

According to local outlets, the incident took place on the Trujillo-Huanchaco highway, La Libertad, in northwest Peru, on Friday night.

The police had set up the checkpost after getting information that bikers secretly perform dangerous stunts on the highway and engage in high-speed chase. During the inspection, they stopped some of the racers to question them.

One motorcyclist, however, ignored the mandatory "stop" and tried to continue at high speed. A policeman was questioning one of the bikers and had his helmet in his hand. Seeing the incoming motorcycle, he hit the rider with the helmet, which sent him the woman pillion rider flying in the air. She was seen lying unconscious on the road.

The officer himself was thrown to the ground due to the impact of the blow and the speed of the motorcycle. Three other people received serious injuries.

Local outlets identified the policeman as Erik Avalos Torres who suffered severe blows to the face and body.

The motorcycle rider identified as Jhon Verde Reyes, 23, and Pamela Florian Sanchez, aged 18. She received injuries on her head and spinal cord. Mr Reyes, meanwhile, will undergo surgery for facial injuries as well as the loss of teeth.