Biden Denies Reports Of 8 pm Bedtime, But Says He Needs To Pace Himself

US President Joe Biden on Thursday denied needing to be in bed by 8:00 pm as he faced a barrage of questions from reporters about a disastrous debate performance that sparked calls for him to end his reelection bid.

Reports of his early bedtime were "not true," although he added: "Instead of my every day starting at 7:00 am and going to bed at midnight, it would be smarter for me to pace myself a little more."

