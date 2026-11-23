Bhutan is taking steps to prepare to tackle the impact of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) to safeguard downstream communities and critical national infrastructure, including hydropower installations, with the country's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, issuing an order on the same.

Tobgay has issued an executive order constituting the National Committee on Glacial Lake Lowering and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction, which will be chaired by him.

The committee will provide strategic direction, ensure inter-agency coordination and oversee urgent water-lowering and siphoning interventions in 17 high-risk glacial lakes, beginning with Thorthormi Tsho in Lunana.

Among Bhutan's most closely monitored glacial lakes are Thorthormi and Raphstreng in the Lunana region. The two lakes are separated by a moraine barrier, whose stability has raised concerns among scientists. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Hydrology assessed four potentially dangerous lakes in the region: Bechung Tsho, Raphstreng Tsho, Thorthormi Tsho and Lugge Tsho.

Of the 620 glacial lakes mapped across Bhutan, 17 have been classified as potentially dangerous. The recent outburst of Shintaphu Tsho in Laya, Gasa, on October 29, caused significant damage to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in Gasa and Punakha.

Bhutan's mountainous terrain, glaciers and steep river valleys make it particularly susceptible to such outbursts. The outburst at Shintaphu Lake released roughly 7.4 million cubic meters of water into the Mo Chhu river system, which connects to the Sankosh River. States like Assam and West Bengal were also alerted in time, leading to evacuations in the two states.

The King of Bhutan personally assessed the prevailing ground conditions and status of the existing early warning and monitoring systems.

"Guided by His Majesty's deep concern for the safety and well-being of the people, the Royal Government is mobilising and undertaking coordinated and decisive measures to reduce risks posed by potentially dangerous glacial lakes and strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities and infrastructure," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

Recognising the urgency and scale of the task, the committee brings together government officers, the Royal Bhutan Army, the Royal Bhutan Police, the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology, the Department of Geology and Mines, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Druk Green Power Corporation Limited.

"This high-level, multi-agency arrangement is intended to ensure effective coordination, security and safety, mobilise the necessary technical and logistical resources, and facilitate timely implementation of interventions on the ground,' the statement from the Bhutan Prime Minister's Office added.