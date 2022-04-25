'Best Teammate Ever': Boy's Pep Talk To Crying Schoolmate Wins Hearts

A child consoles and encourages his crying companion with a pep talk

During childhood days, friends play a very important role in our life. They usually are the greatest support system and teach children a lot of life skills.

One video from England is a testimony to this. Shot during a rugby match at Sedbergh School in North West England, a child is seen consoling and encouraging his crying companion with a pep talk and even gives him a warm hug.

The video is shared by the school on its Instagram with caption: “We recently captured this amazing moment, which happened last month on our Easter Rugby Camp. ⁣⁣The incredible connection and heart-warming friendship between these boys is the perfect demonstration of the ethos of our Sedbergh Courses, and we could not be prouder. Growth. Originality. Leadership. Determination.”

The video first shows the coach consoling a crying student who is heard complaining, "Everyone's older than me, everyone's bigger than me."

Suddenly a boy dressed in green jacket strolls up and says, "Look at me bud. I'm the shortest kid here. It does not matter who you are. It does not matter if you are short or young. It doesn't matter if you are taller, it does not matter if you are fat. It does not matter at all. Bud, you are a brilliant rugby player. You understand that? You are insane. You are actually insane for your age. Come here, give me a hug."

They then walk together again towards the field with the coach calling the boy the "Best teammate ever".

This video has received over 60,000 views on Instagram and turned many users nostalgic. “Excellent display great Leadership , Friendship and Values education. what a brilliant gentleman. Indeed” commented a user.

“Love to see it! That's the spirit of rugby,” commented a second user.

Rugby football refers to both rugby union and rugby league, both of which are team sports.