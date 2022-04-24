Police Dog Steals The Show During Football Match, Delights Internet

A police dog suddenly invades the field during an ongoing match.

A video is going viral on the internet from Brazil's ‘The Campeonato Pernambucano de Futebol' in which a police dog suddenly invades the field during an ongoing match between two local teams - Nautico and Retro.

The incident happened during the final match of the tournament when a German Shepherd, part of a K-9 squad, got a little excited and decided to join the game. The game was played on Thursday and ended in a 1-0 victory for Retro.

Um cachorro da POLÍCIA invadiu o campo na final do Pernambucano! E o bichinho queria a bola... pic.twitter.com/6wqhMKLuCq — ge (@geglobo) April 21, 2022

In the video, the dog is seen running into the field around the players and they too enjoy its company. After a few rounds on the field, the dog decides to pick up the football in his mouth and enjoy a few more rounds before being taken off the ground by two officers from the squad.

This video is tweeted by @geglobo on Twitter with caption:

“Um cachorro da POLÍCIA invadiu o campo na final do Pernambucano! E o bichinho queria a bola... (A police dog invaded the field in the Pernambuco final! And the pet wanted the ball).”

Social media users loved the dog's spirit. “Having the time of his life” a user said on Twitter.

“Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the German Shepherd always wins," tweeted another.

Being loyal, self-assured, courageous and stable, German Shepherds are often regarded as the best all-around workers in the canine world. They are robust dog breed with a noble personality and outstanding intelligence.