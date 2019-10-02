Bernie Sanders Has Heart Surgery, Stops Campaign For Presidential Nomination

Bernie Sanders has cancelled his events and appearances until further notice.

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination Wednesday after being treated for arterial blockage, his campaign said.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Sanders senior advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days,'" he said.

"We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

