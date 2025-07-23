"Do It": Bernie Sanders Urges Trump To Release 'Promised' Epstein Files

President Donald Trump is "lying to the American people", and he must fulfil his long-standing promise to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files, US Senator Bernie Sanders has said.

"During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump said very clearly that he would release the Epstein files. My response, Mr President, do it," the lawmaker said in a video posted to X.

The Senator added, "Jeffrey Epstein was an extremely wealthy guy who hung out with some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in our country and the world, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, multiple billionaires, and Donald Trump."

"Hiding whatever [Trump] is hiding with the Epstein files is not the first time, to say the least, that he has lied to the American people," Sanders added.

Addressing the President again, he said, "Do what you promised the American people you would do and stop trying to deflect attention away from what you promised. Be transparent, the way you promised you would be. Tell the truth like you promised."

The rebuke follows recent revelations that the US government may be sitting on over $1.5 billion in suspicious Epstein-linked wire transfers, as disclosed by Senator Ron Wyden. Senator Dick Durbin has alleged that the FBI redacted or suppressed Trump-related content in its internal Epstein case reviews.

Survivors, lawmakers, and advocates are demanding that the DOJ interview Ghislaine Maxwell and unseal remaining documents. The DOJ and FBI recently claimed that no "client list" exists.

Sanders said Trump promised that his "big beautiful bill" would not touch Medicaid, yet the administration is now pushing legislation that would strip "17 million Americans" of coverage. The cuts, he argued, are part of an economic agenda that hands a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the top 1 per cent and $900 billion to major corporations.

According to Sanders, Trump "is making his very rich friends much richer while making life harder for working families."

He also accused Trump of damaging the core values of American democracy. Sanders said Trump is ignoring Congress, refusing to spend money already approved for housing, education, and other basic needs, and dismissing court decisions he doesn't like.

He added that Trump was targeting universities that taught things he disagreed with and going after law firms that represented people he didn't support.

"He doesn't like a free press, and he doesn't want criticism. He has sued ABC, Meta, the Wall Street Journal, and CBS, and he has cut funding for PBS and NPR," Sanders claimed.

The senator ended by saying, "Enough is enough. Too many Americans have fought and died to defend freedom and democracy, to defend the First Amendment and the right to dissent. That is what makes America great. Whether Donald Trump likes it or not, we are and will remain a government of the people, by the people and for the people, not a country run by a bunch of billionaire oligarchs who want to move this country to an authoritarian society."