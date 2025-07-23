Jeffrey Epstein Spotted In Trump's 1993 Wedding Pics. White House Replies

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attended US President Donald Trump and Marla Maples's wedding ceremony in 1993 at the Plaza Hotel in New York, new photos and video footage show.

The photos, reviewed by CNN, have Epstein in the background among guests, including media personality Howard Stern, his then-wife Alison Stern, reporter Robin Leach, and model Cecilia Nord. Until now, Epstein's presence at the high-profile event had not been widely known.

NEW via CNN / @KFILE: Newly uncovered archived video footage and photos reveal fresh details about Donald Trump's past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.



Photos from 1993 confirm for the first time that Epstein attended Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.



In addition,… pic.twitter.com/sPP6Mtg7OQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 22, 2025

Photographer Dafydd Jones, assigned to cover the wedding, captured one of the few images of Epstein at the event. "I must have recognised him going in," Jones told CNN, adding the image was from a contact sheet, as the negatives were lost. "I wish now I took more of him with Trump," he said.

Newly released video footage from a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show also has Trump and Epstein laughing and talking ahead of the event. According to CNN, the pair appeared together in at least one other archived video from the 1990s. They were also photographed at a 1997 Victoria's Secret Angels party.

BREAKING! Holy crap!



CNN just released exclusive new video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein hanging out at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, as well as images of Epstein at Trump's second wedding.



No wonder why Trump is trying to deflect with Obama claims pic.twitter.com/9Sk0CN63fc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2025

Epstein managed billionaire Leslie Wexner's finances between 1987 and 2007. Wexner, the founder of Victoria's Secret's parent company, has said he was unaware of Epstein's crimes during their time together.

"You've got to be kidding me," Trump said when CNN called asking about the wedding photos. Trump then reportedly hung up and called CNN "fake news."

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called the footage and photos "nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."

Trump and Epstein's relationship reportedly dates back to the 1980s and included several appearances at social events in Palm Beach and New York. Ex-model Stacey Williams, a former girlfriend of Epstein, said earlier, "They were best friends," referring to Epstein and Trump. "They were very close, and they were up to no good."

In 2000, images from a Palm Beach Post event show Trump with Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Prince Andrew at Mar-a-Lago. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported on a birthday card allegedly sent by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The card reportedly featured a sketch of a naked woman and a typed note that read, "Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump has denied writing the note or making the card and has sued WSJ for $10 million for publishing the story.