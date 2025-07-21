"They Were Best Friends": Epstein's Ex Says Trump Was His "Wingman"

US President Donald Trump was Jeffrey Epstein's "bro" and "wingman", a former girlfriend of the convicted sex offender has said. Stacey Williams, an ex-model who dated the late financier in the 1990s, said the two men were "best friends" and "up to no good."

"They were best friends," she told CNN's Brianna Keilar. "I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months. And the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald."

She added, "They were very close, and they were up to no good."

Williams described Trump as a constant presence in Epstein's life.

"There was a time when [Epstein] mentioned the idea to check in on [Trump] because he was unwell and very upset about something that had happened," she said. "That was his bro. That was his wingman."

She recalled meeting Ghislaine Maxwell multiple times at Epstein's New York residence and said her relationship with Epstein was rekindled after a reintroduction at a Christmas party hosted by Trump at the Plaza Hotel in 1992. "Donald Trump threw it. They were very, very close."

Last year, Stacey Williams accused Trump of groping her. In her new CNN appearance, she elaborated on the alleged 1993 incident at Trump Tower.

"We went up to his office in Trump Tower and within a couple of minutes... Donald was outside of his door and his hands were all over me," she said.

"They were on my breasts. They're on my butt... on my hips up and down while the two of them just kept having a normal conversation."

Williams said she froze in shock.

She described Epstein's reaction afterwards as furious. "We got out on the street...and he looked at me and just started yelling at me, saying, 'Why did you let him do that?' He was so enraged."

Earlier, she recalled how Trump pulled her close and wouldn't take his hands off her. "They were just on me the whole time. I froze," she said.

She claimed both men looked at each other and smiled during the incident, which she believes was "some kind of weird, twisted game."

Trump has denied all allegations related to Epstein. Following Williams's earlier claims, his campaign called her accusations false.

Her comments come days after Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, its parent company Dow Jones, and publisher Rupert Murdoch. The suit stems from an article that reported on a note allegedly signed by Trump in Jeffrey Epstein's 2003 birthday album.

The note, according to the WSJ, featured a crude doodle of a naked woman and the message, "Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret." Trump has denied writing the note, calling it "fake," and claims the WSJ acted with malice by publishing false and defamatory information. The WSJ stands by its reporting.