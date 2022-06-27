Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Bumps Lamborghini Into BMW In Los Angeles

There were no major damages and nobody got hurt.

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday and smashed the sports car into another vehicle when he accidentally put the car in reverse.

According to New York Post, Mr Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles when Samuel Garner Affleck got into a fender bender. The 10-year-old jumped into the driver's seat of a Lamborghini Urus that rents for a whopping $1,475 per day. This is when the pricey car went into reverse and made contact with a white BMW of the same size.

As per reports, the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Lamborghini made contact with the BMW's front wheel and possibly the fender. Because of the bumpers from each car, there were no major damages and it was just a minor dent with nobody getting hurt or even in danger.

Also Read | Chris Evans Says RIP To His iPhone 6s And The Internet Is Celebrating

The Post reported that after hitting the vehicle, Mr Affleck's son even got out of the car to see the damage that he had caused. The Hollywood actor also checked for damage and reportedly comforted his son following the incident.

Speaking to the outlet, an employee from the dealership, 777 Exotics, explained that the cars in their lot were parked tightly together. “When Samuel got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” he said, adding, “We have a small lot and the cars are close.” Further, the employee also said that no one was injured and there were no hard feelings.

Also Read | Oscar-Winning Deaf Actor Marlee Matlin Becomes Academy Governor

Samuel is Mr Affleck's youngest child with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple also shares daughters Violet and Seraphina.

On the work front, it was previously reported that Ben Affleck is currently directing the untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan, co-written by him and his go-to creative partner Matt Damon.