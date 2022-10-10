Belarus, Russia To Form Joint Military Group

Alexander Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group. (File)

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus and Russia will deploy a joint military task force in response to what he called an aggravation of tension on the country's western borders, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday.

Mr Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group, and had started pulling forces together two days ago, apparently after the explosion on Russia's bridge to Crimea.

Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases in Belarus.

