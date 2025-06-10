"Being Dinosaur Without Proper Paper": Giant 180 Kg Alligator Caught In US

A massive 180-kilogram, 10-foot-long alligator was spotted resting near Old 30 Road in Onslow County, North Carolina, last month. When North Carolina officials rescued the enormous gator known as "Pepe", they mockingly "cited" him for being a "Dinosaur Without Proper Papers" before relocating him to a safe place.

The Sheriff's Office posted about the unusual detention on Facebook, calling Pepe a "prehistoric perp" in a hilarious post that rapidly went viral online.

The post detailed that deputies in Onslow County and officers from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission captured this ancient criminal today, Wednesday, May 28, after he was observed loitering close to the double yellow line on Old 30 Road.

"Witnesses say he was just chilling and snapping, clearly ignoring the 'no loitering or lounging on roadways' sign," the post read.

It further described the fictitious 'charges' against the alligator, saying: "Pepe the Gator, weighing between 350 and 400 pounds and nearly 10 feet in length, has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe and Obstructing Traffic."

Except for his pride when the gator refused to be handcuffed, deputies said no one was hurt. The gator has reportedly been moved securely, and no, he was not allowed to ride shotgun, the playful post added.

Social media users enamoured with Pepe the Gator, posted a flurry of amusing comments on the Facebook post, which included three pictures of the giant reptile posing with delighted officials.

One commented, "I'm so weak the one on the glasses is having the time of his life."

"Holy moly! I knew they were here but I didn't know they were that big around here! Lol," a second comment read.

Another remarked, "Had he just called Uber instead of trying to walk, he wouldn't be in this mess."

In May 2023, an exceptionally huge alligator was discovered straying down a South Carolina road. The huge, scaly creature was captured on camera moving lazily through a Kiawah Island area.