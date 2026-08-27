Before-After Aerial Footage Shows Scale Of Destruction After Nepal Floods

Footage from a helicopter filmed by Chinese rescuers shows before and after videos of the devastating Nepal flash floods at the Gyirong border port. The comparison clip shows the scale of destruction from the air.

The 8-second aerial clip first shows a pre-disaster aerial view of the port area with the Gyirong Port facilities intact -- multi-storey buildings, including the main border checkpoint building with the Chinese national emblem, roads, a river running through the valley, surrounding green slopes and other infrastructure.

The other clip shows the view of the heavily damaged landscape after the Nepal floods -- a barren, debris-covered slope and valley floor with most structures and infrastructure buried or washed away.

More than 1,300 people were reported missing, and more than 362 were confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides at the Nepal-Tibet border.

The disaster has left at least 826 people missing in Nepal. Authorities in Tibet, an autonomous region of China, reported at least three dead and 558 missing.

Nepalese officials said that dozens of bridges were destroyed and nearly 40 kilometers (25 miles) of roads were damaged, complicating search efforts.

The Nepalese army has rescued more than 100 people by helicopter, army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Raja Ram Basnet said. Army teams also evacuated people trapped inside facilities linked to the Trishuli hydropower project, he added.

Dozens of injured people have been transported to Kathmandu for medical care.

In Tibet, a mudslide that struck Wednesday near the land border crossing of Gyirong Port left mud in the surrounding areas that was more than 1.5 metres (5 feet) deep on average, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. Roads leading to the crossing were all damaged, while secondary collapses or landslides might occur as rain continued in the area, it added.

India said Thursday that 285 of their nationals, including some workers on a power project, were missing.

(With inputs from Associated Press)