Be Ready For 'Younger, Tested' Replacement, Nikki Haley Warns Republicans

Donald Trump shouldn't consider Mr Biden's replacement an advantage, Nikki Haley warned (File)

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley claimed that US President Joe Biden will be replaced by a "younger" and more "vibrant" candidate.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Ms Haley said, "They are going to be smart about it: they're going to bring somebody younger, they're going to bring somebody vibrant, they're going to bring somebody tested."

She also added that the Grand Old Party and its US Presidential candidate Donald Trump shouldn't consider Mr Biden's replacement an advantage.

“This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what's to come because there is no way there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate,” Nikki Haley, who finished second after Donald Trump in this year's GOP nomination race, said.

Ms Haley's statement comes after Mr Biden's poor showing in the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27.

“Mark my words….Biden will not be the Democratic nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!” she posted on X.

After the debate, US Senator Ted Cruz claimed that Michelle Obama would be named the new Democratic nominee. "The odds are north of 80% that the Democratic Party will remove Joe Biden from the ticket and replace him with Michelle Obama because Biden did so disastrously badly tonight that Democrats across the country are in utter freefall and complete panic," he claimed.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama extended his support to Biden. On Saturday, he wrote on X, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight - and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shown no signs of dropping out of the presidential race.