BBC Made Documentary On African Tribe. Now They Say Scenes Were Staged

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT BBC said the scene depicting the tribesmen climbing on to a really tall treehouse was not "accurate" London: People who watched a certain episode of BBC's "Human Planet" documentary series in 2011 would have felt more educated about the lives of the Korowai people of Papua New Guinea. The episode documented the life of the tribesmen and showed scenes of the tribesmen moving into a treehouse.



But, the BBC has come forward with a statement admitting that "the portrayal of the tribe moving into the treehouse as a real home is not accurate".



The BBC noticed the "breach of editorial standards" during the filming of an upcoming documentary series called "My Year With The Tribe". While making the new documentary, a member of the Korowai tribe told BBC how they had built very high tree houses for "the benefit of overseas programme makers," the BBC statement read.



The admission drew shock and anger on social media. "The @BBC is a joke. It just makes pantomimes: pantomime news, pantomime documentaries and pantomime current affairs. #BBCBias I don't know if it entertains many but it doesn't educate or inform any!" wrote one angry Twitter user. "Not sure what else in terms of reflecting tribal people is manufactured for western audiences. Maybe someone needs to dig deeper into this," read another Tweet.



This is not the first time that the BBC is embroiled in a scandal that involved staged scenes.



In 2011, BBC filmed shots of a tarantula spider in a studio for an episode about wildlife in the Venezuela jungle, according to news agency IANS.



In 2015, the production crew of a documentary about life of Mongolian camel herders used a semi-domesticated wolf after being unable to find a real wild wolf to film on location.



The BBC in its statement said that they have strengthened their mandatory training for all staff in editorial guidelines, standards and values since the incident took place in 2011.



With inputs from IANS



