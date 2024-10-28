Bangladeshi Teen Hit By Speeding Train While Filming Video, Internet Horrified

The rise of social media has led to a deluge of reels and videos, with millions of people sharing content online. However, the craze has taken a disturbing turn as many prioritise likes and followers over their safety. The desire for the perfect shot has led people to take risks, often with disastrous consequences Insta Reels and other social media platforms are filled with videos of people taking videos and selfies in precarious locations, such as train tracks, mountains, waterfalls, and busy roads.

Recently, a similar video went viral showing a teen getting struck by a speeding train. The footage is said to be shot at Shingimari Railway Bridge in Bangladeshi's Rangpur, but the date of the incident could not be confirmed. The footage shows a group of boys trying to take a TikTok video near a speeding train. In a split second, the situation turns tragic as one of them is accidentally hit by the train while standing too close to the tracks. Fortunately, according to subsequent social media posts, the teen survived the horrific accident.

The video has sparked a range of reactions, with many finding the accident terrifying and others blaming the boy's carelessness. While some have expressed relief that the kid survived, others have used the incident as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of being mindful and responsible when taking videos.

One user wrote, ''pls dont make such mistakes stay safe.'' Another commented, ''It's hard to believe how people can become so absorbed in making content that they ignore everything happening around them.'' A third said, ''I don't understand why people are so obsessed with taking selfies close to a moving train. It's not as if it's a monument or a heritage site worthy of a photo.''

Earlier this year, a woman died after coming too close to a train while clicking a selfie in Mexico. According to local outlets, some people had gathered to click a photo of a vintage train with a steam engine near Hidalgo as it was passing by. The woman came too close to the tracks while positioning herself for a selfie with the approaching train, known as the 'Empress'. She dropped to one knee and the corner of the train engine hit her on the back of her head, sending her crashing forward.