UP Teen Wanted To Make Reel With Train In Background, Hit By It

The teen was trying to capture the speeding train in the background of his reel

A 16-year-old boy named Farhan, who was trying to film an Instagram reel, has died in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. A video of the accident was captured on the mobile phones of his friend and surfaced on social media.

The teen was trying to capture the speeding train in the background of his reel. However, the stunt went awry and he was hit by a speeding train.

In the shocking video shared on social media, the train could be seen hitting the boy and launching him into the air. He then crashes to the side.

The accident occurred on the railway track under Jahangirabad police station area. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old man fell to death while filming for an Instagram reel with his friends at a college in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

The incident, which took place at Government Science College in Bilaspur town, was captured by the victim's friends on their mobile phones. In the video, Sao is seen jumping on the window slab and is heard saying, "If I jump from here to there (other window shed) I will not be able return." To this, his friend is heard saying, "You will (come back). I am making a video."

In July, a man slipped and fell into a waterfall before being swept away by the current while filming an Instagram Reel in Karnataka's rain-battered Udupi district. The incident, captured on camera by the man's friend, took place at the Arasinagundi waterfalls, located just 6 km from Kollur village.