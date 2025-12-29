Bangladesh Radical Group Asks Yunus To Cancel Work Permit Of Indians

The radical organisation Inqilab Mancha has asked Bangladesh's interim government to cancel the work permits of all Indians in the crisis-hit country, local media reported today.

The organisation that is today spewing venom against the same neighbour that liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan, was formed by radical leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, 32, who died after a headshot by masked assassins earlier this month.

The radical organisation, silent on the attacks on Hindu minorities happening across Bangladesh and ignoring the dog-whistling that it has been doing, in a comical move even asked the US-returned Muhammad Yunu's interim government to take India to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The radical organisation's request comes even as Bangladesh descends deeper into chaos ahead of the general election scheduled in February 2026.

Analysts have raised concerns that there are signs of Bangladesh becoming critically intolerant of democratic institutions and processes, and radical groups may derail any semblance of stability in desperation for power before the election.

India has not given a statement on the radical organisation's openly hostile request to Team Yunus.

Everyday, Bangladesh authorities have been giving statements blaming India for all the ills that's befallen their country, while ignoring the radical Islamists who have taken hold of their country's democratic organs and radicalised the population.

The police in Bangladesh yesterday again alleged the two key suspects in the murder of Hadi fled to Meghalaya in the northeast. India has already debunked Bangladeshi propaganda that tried to pin the murder on the bigger neighbour. Yet, the police in Bangladesh gave a comment on it again, only to find themselves looking ridiculous with their claims.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in a statement last week said India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim government of Bangladesh in its press note dated December 14 about the attack on Hadi.