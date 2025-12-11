Explained: Main Parties And Issues In February's Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh is set to hold a national election in February, its first since a student-led uprising toppled long-time leader Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Her Awami League, the South Asian nation's largest party, has been barred from contesting.

Here are the main political parties and issues shaping the vote in the mainly Muslim nation of about 173 million:

Parties

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP): Led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the BNP is widely seen as the frontrunner. A December poll by the US-based International Republican Institute suggested it could win the most seats.

Founded in 1978 by Zia's late husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, the party says it stands for Bangladeshi nationalism, economic liberalism and anti-corruption reforms.

Its campaign faces hurdles from Khaleda's poor health and the absence of her son Tarique Rahman, the acting chief, who is in exile in London. Rahman has vowed to return before the vote.

Jamaat-e-Islami: The Islamist party, banned under Hasina, has re-emerged after the uprising and is expected to finish second.

Led by Shafiqur Rahman, Jamaat advocates Islamic governance under sharia law but seeks to broaden its appeal beyond its conservative base.

It promises a “mafia-free society” and anti-corruption measures. Jamaat previously governed in coalition with the BNP between 2001 and 2006.

National Citizen Party (NCP): Formed by student leaders after the uprising, the NCP has struggled to convert street power into electoral strength due to weak organisation and limited funds. Polls show it trailing far behind BNP and Jamaat.

Its 24-point manifesto calls for a new constitution, judicial reform, free media, universal healthcare and education, and climate resilience. It is led by 27-year-old Nahid Islam, a prominent face in the anti-government protests.

Key Issues