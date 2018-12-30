Bangladesh National Elections 2018 Live Updates: Clashes Mark Election Day, Sheikh Hasina Eyes Fourth Term

New Delhi/Dhaka:
Bangladesh went to the polls following a weeks-long campaign that was dominated by deadly violence.
Two people have died in election-related clashes in Bangladesh as the country began voting for the parliamentary elections today. Fresh violence was reported between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League supporters even as tight security was put in place following a weeks-long campaign that saw violence and allegations of a government crackdown on opposition activists.
The deaths brought to six the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to the parliamentary election, the 11th since Bangladesh won independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Opinion polls show Sheikh Hasina, who has presided over six percent GDP expansion every year since she won a landslide in December 2008, heading for a comfortable victory that would extend her reign as the country's longest-serving leader.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bangladesh Election:
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seeking a fourth straight term in power, was the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre in the capital where her lawyer nephew and party candidate Fazle Nur Taposh was a contender.
"I believe the people of the country will vote for the boat to help us continue the development journey. Pro-liberation forces will clinch the victory," news agency IANS quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
Mobile operators have been asked to shut down 3G and 4G services until midnight on Sunday "to prevent the spread of rumours" that could trigger unrest during the election.
Voting began at 8 am local time (0200 GMT) across more than 40,000 polling stations and is expected to conclude at 4 pm (1000 GMT).
One man died when police opened fire in "self-defence" on opposition activists who they say had attacked a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali, news agency AFP reported. An activist for the ruling Awami League party was also reported deed after he was beaten on the head by opposition supporters during a clash in Khagra.
Two people have reportedly died in the political clashes that erupted in Bangladesh as the country began voting for the parliamentary elections today. Fresh violence was reported between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League supporters even as tight security was put in place following a weeks-long campaign that saw violence and allegations of a government crackdown on opposition activists.