Bangladesh National Elections 2018 Live Updates: Clashes Mark Election Day, Sheikh Hasina Eyes Fourth Term

Two people have died in election-related clashes in Bangladesh as the country began voting for the parliamentary elections today. Fresh violence was reported between Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League supporters even as tight security was put in place following a weeks-long campaign that saw violence and allegations of a government crackdown on opposition activists.

The deaths brought to six the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to the parliamentary election, the 11th since Bangladesh won independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Opinion polls show Sheikh Hasina, who has presided over six percent GDP expansion every year since she won a landslide in December 2008, heading for a comfortable victory that would extend her reign as the country's longest-serving leader.

