Bangladesh Considers Joining Mecca Pact Amid Regional Security Concerns

As Bangladesh mulls joining the Mecca Pact, voices of support for the move are growing within the country. With the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir meeting the Saudi Foreign Minister, there are reports that Bangladesh has been extended an invitation to join, which is likely to aggravate India's regional security concerns.

Kabir, who was recently inducted into Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's cabinet, called on Saudi Foreign Minister HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

Sources tell NDTV that conversations on Bangladesh joining the Mecca Pact did come up in the discussions.

"During the meeting, HSM handed over a letter from the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh addressed to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the partnership to a new height," a statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

Kabir said a number of high-level visits have taken place between the two countries since the formation of the BNP-led government, creating fresh opportunities for advancing comprehensive cooperation across various sectors. He also referred to the prospective high-level visits between the two sides in the near future.

"The Saudi Foreign Minister stated that Bangladesh is among Saudi Arabia's priority countries and underscored the importance of strengthening economic cooperation. He noted the growing interest of Saudi companies in Bangladesh and expressed interest in further expanding investment and business engagement," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement said.

"The Saudi Foreign Minister also commended the valuable contribution of Bangladeshi expatriates to the development of the Kingdom. HSM invited the Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh at his convenience. Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the OIC, and senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting," the statement added.

Kabir also held a meeting with Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Musa Kulaklikaya, on the sidelines of the 23rd OIC Extraordinary CFM in Jeddah.

"The two sides exchanged views on regional developments and expressed their readiness to work closely together on issues of mutual interest. Discussing bilateral relations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation including economic and defence sectors and underscored their shared interest in further expanding engagement across a wide range of areas and elevating bilateral relations to a new height," the statement said.

Kabir also informed the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister that Rahman would visit Turkiye to attend the upcoming COP Summit.

A source in the Bangladesh foreign ministry told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had invited Dhaka to join the pact, but did not say when the invitation was made. The source sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media, a Reuters report said.

"Joining the Makkah Pact is an entirely sovereign and internal matter for Bangladesh. If Bangladesh takes any decision considering the needs and interests of the country and its people, there is no reason for anyone else to feel disturbed or distressed by it," Bangladesh Leader of Opposition and hardline Islamic outfit Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh said in a post on social media platform X.

The Jamaat (Ameer) Chief's many believe is directed towards India even though not explicitly articulated. The Jamaat has always had a pro-Pakistan stance even though during the election campaign the Jamaat chief stated that he wants good relations with India.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is a trilateral security pact signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, it establishes a collective-defense framework stating that an armed attack against any member will be treated as an attack against all three.

India unlikely to welcome Bangladesh joining pact with Pakistan as within India it is seen as an extension of Pakistan's efforts to target India and while India had good relations with Saudi Arabia, Turkey has supported Pakistan during Op Sindoor and continues to take an anti-India stance and sides with Pakistan, which is responsible for terrorist activists and is considered a terrorist state. India has also voiced concerns over Pakistan cosying up to Bangladesh to use Bangladesh to ferment trouble in India.

Foreign Policy analysts also believe that Bangladesh joining the Mecca Pact goes against Rahman's foreign policy principle - "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything." Joining the Mecca Pact is seen as a massive tilt towards 'Pindi' (Pakistan).

