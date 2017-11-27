Bali Volcano Alert At Max, Airport Shut, Smoke Shoots Into Sky: 10 Facts

Mount Agung's last eruption in 1963 left more than 1,000 people dead and razed several villages.

Denpasar, Indonesia: A rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali could erupt at any moment, authorities warned today as they raised alert levels to maximum, accelerated a mass evacuation and closed the main airport, leaving tourists stranded. Massive columns of thick grey smoke that have been belching from Mount Agung since last week have now begun shooting more than three kilometres (two miles) into the sky, forcing flights to be grounded. Indonesia is the world's most active volcanic region. The archipelago nation with over 17,000 islands lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activities.