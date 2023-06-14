Bali To Ban All Mountain Activities After Rise In Unruly Tourist Behaviour

The proposed ban would need to be approved by the local parliament

The Island of Bali in Indonesia, famous for its beautiful scenery and lush green hills, is a popular tourist destination, attracting many travelers across the world.

However, after a string of incidents involving misbehaving visitors, Bali's governor issued an ''immediate effect'' ban on all tourist activities in the island's mountains, CNN reported. Popular activities like mountain climbing and hiking will no longer be allowed for both foreign and domestic tourists as well as locals.

''These mountains are sacred and revered. If their sanctity is damaged, it is the same as degrading the sacredness of Bali. This ban is in effect forever and is not only for foreign tourists but also domestic tourists and local residents… (with the exception of) religious ceremonies or the handling of natural disasters,'' island's governor Wayan Koster told reporters at a news conference on May 31

22 mountains are covered by the decision, including Mount Batur and Mount Agung, which are both popular landmarks. Though locals will also be stopped from certain activities, they'd be allowed on the mountains for “religious ceremonies or the handling of natural disasters.”

However, the proposed ban would need to be approved by the local parliament in order to be made into formal law.

''The issue of banning people from climbing mountains is still being discussed with several regional unit heads in the Bali regional government. When it's finalized, it will be (announced) by the governor of Bali,'' tourism minister Sandiaga Uno told a news conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, the news has upset a lot of local Balinese communities, whose lives and livelihoods are intimately connected to the mountains. Many of them work as guides and drivers and run inns and other businesses near famous mountains.

''We understand that authorities are going after those who misbehave badly and we support that. But Wayan Koster has to also look out for us Balinese who worked in tourism and a strict ban will only scare tourists away – which is terrible,'' said a guide named Che, adding that police patrols and fines could be implemented instead.

The decision comes after many foreign tourists have been deported and banned from returning to Indonesia due to their unruly behaviour. In April 2023, an Instagram influencer from Russia who posted a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree was deported from Bali.

Notably, mountains, trees, and other natural features are considered holy in Balinese Hindu culture, as they are thought to be the homes of the gods. Last year, another Russian yoga influencer named Alina Fazleeva, posed naked on the tree, angering local Hindus and was ultimately deported.