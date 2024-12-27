Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng Gets Rs 2.51-Crore 'Christmas Present'

Moo Deng, the baby hippo who captured a million hearts across the globe, has a new benefactor — billionaire cryptocurrency mogul Vitalik Buterin. The co-founder of Ethereum has made a donation of 10,000,000 baht (around Rs 2.51 crore) to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, where the five-month-old pygmy hippo resides.



Buterin, who recently visited the zoo, expressed his excitement in a letter to the zoo's director, saying, “I very much look forward to seeing Moo Deng live long and prosper.”



The donation, made through the zoo's Wildlife Sponsorship Program, is intended to improve Moo Deng's living space and contribute to other developments within the zoo.



In his letter, Buterin also shared his enthusiasm for the zoo's plans to improve the pygmy hippo habitat. “I was particularly excited to hear your plans for improvements to the zoo itself, especially the proposal for upgrades to the Pygmy Hippopotamus habitat. I am delighted to accept your invitation to be Moo Deng's adoptive father while she grows up and to donate to the Zoo in her name,” he wrote.



Buterin's gesture also comes as a token of appreciation for Thailand, where the Ethereum community has held many events, including the Devcon Sea blockchain conference in November 2024. “What better way to do that (say thank you) than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng, and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage,” Buterin stated.



The Khao Kheow Open Zoo expressed their gratitude on social media, saying, “Thank you Vitalik Buterin for joining the Wildlife Sponsorship Program and adopting Moo Deng with a generous gift of 10,000,000 THB for her family! We look forward to working with you over the next 2 years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community & all our visitors!”

Thank you Vitalik Buterin @VitalikButerin for joining the Wildlife Sponsorship Program and adopting Moo Deng with a generous gift of 10,000,000 THB for her family! We look forward to working with you over the next 2 years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community & all… pic.twitter.com/Ykrr53Y2tZ — สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo (@KhaokheowZoo) December 26, 2024

Moo Deng, whose name translates to “bouncy pig” in Thai, was born on July 20, 2024. The playful hippo has become an internet sensation, with millions of fans following her delightful antics, which include attempts at play with her mother, hilarious gumming of her handler, and even a makeshift moonwalk.