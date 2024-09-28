"Learnt No Lessons": Iran Supreme Leader After Hezbollah Chief's Death

Lashing out after the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and civilians in strikes on Lebanon's Beirut, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the savage nature of the "rabid Zionist regime" has been revealed. Mr Khamenei's statement came on Saturday, amid reports that he had been moved to a secure location after Nasrallah's killing and at a time when the world's eyes are on Iran to see what steps it takes after the attacks on one of its closest allies.

The Iranian Supreme Leader also called Israel's war against Hamas - another partner in Iran's 'Axis of Resistance' against the Jewish country - in Gaza a "criminal" one and called upon all Muslims to stand with Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon.

"The massacre of defenceless people in Lebanon has once again revealed the savage nature of the rabid Zionist regime, and at the same time, it has proven the short-sightedness and foolish policies of the heads of the usurping regime. The terror group ruling the Zionist regime has failed to learn a lesson from its year-long criminal war in Gaza. They have not understood that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians cannot weaken or dismantle the strong structure of the resistance organisation," Mr Khamenei said in a statement, which did not mention what were, until then, Israel's claims of killing the Hezbollah chief.

Accusing the Israeli government of testing the "same foolish policies" in Lebanon, Mr Khamenei said it is "too insignificant" to inflict any significant damage to Hezbollah's foundation in Lebanon.

"All the resistance forces in the region stand beside and support Hezbollah. The destiny of this region will be shaped by the forces of resistance, with the proud Hezbollah at the forefront. The people of Lebanon have not forgotten the days when the military of the usurping regime marched to Beirut. It was Hezbollah that cut off their advance and brought dignity and pride to Lebanon. Today, with God's strength, Lebanon will again force the vile, malevolent enemy to regret its actions," he said.

Giving a call for Muslims to stand with Lebanon and Hezbollah, he added, "It is incumbent upon all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with all their resources and support them in their confrontation with the usurping, oppressive, and malicious regime."

News agency Reuters reported that, after Nasrallah's death, Mr Khamenei has been moved to a secure location. Sources told the agency that Iran is in touch with Hezbollah and other groups in the region to assess what the country's next steps can be.

Israel has, over the past few days, shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon and its heavy bombing has killed more than 700 people and displaced over 1 lakh. Its operations have continued despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, including from the US.

Israel's army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Saturday said: "The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel: we will know how to reach them."