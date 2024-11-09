"Avoiding Mention Of Khalistanis": Canadian MP Slams Politicians

Days after an attack on Hindus at a Brampton temple, Canadian MP Chandra Arya has come down heavily on politicians pitting Hindus and Sikhs on “opposing sides” and asserted that the Hindu-Canadians and the Sikhs are on one side and the Khalistanis on the other.

Due to the deliberate actions of some politicians and the influence of Khalistanis, Canadians now mistakenly equate Khalistanis with Sikhs, Arya said in wake of several Canadian politician trying to portray the Brampton incident as a clash between the Canadian Hindu and Sikh communities.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate on November 3 at Brampton, a city in Ontario's Greater Toronto Area.

“Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognising and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs,” Arya, a member of Parliament from Nepean, Ontario, said in a post on X on Friday.

“Politicians are portraying Hindus and Sikhs as opposing sides regarding the attack on the temple by Khalistani extremists. This picture is simply not true. The two sides are actually Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians on one side, and Khalistanis on the other,” Arya said in the post on X which had both a video and a text statement.

Strongly condemning the attack by Khalistani extremists “on behalf of Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians,” Arya also pointed out how it is common in Canada to see Hindus visiting Sikh Gurudwaras and Sikhs visiting Hindu temples.

“Politicians may try their best to divide Hindus and Sikhs. We can—and must—prove them wrong,” he appealed. “We, as Hindus and Sikhs, will not and should not allow vested interests to divide us for their political gain.” The relations between India and Canada have come under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd.” Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was designated a terrorist by India.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its high commissioner Sanjay Verma and other "targeted" officials from Canada after strongly dismissing Ottawa's charges.

Arya, who has been vocal on the issue earlier too, also mentioned the Sikh community leader and former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh, who said that a silent majority of Sikhs do not want to have anything to do with Khalistan and that they just don't speak out because they're afraid of violence and violent repercussions.

Dosanjh said Khalistani supporters control many of the Gurudwaras in Canada but the silent Sikhs “still hold power over which politicians get elected,” Arya said.

“Due to the deliberate actions of some politicians and the influence of Khalistanis, Canadians now mistakenly equate Khalistanis with Sikhs,” he said, adding, Hindus and Sikhs alike must educate Canadians "that we stand united in our fight against Khalistani extremists and their political backers.” He also appealed to Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge the community leaders “not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognise and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism.” Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the presence of Khalistan supporters in Canada but said they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.

His comments came during Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill recently amid an ongoing diplomatic row with India over Nijjar's killing.

“There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. Similarly, there are supporters of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians,” Trudeau said.

